US Earnings Week Ahead: From Alphabet, Meta to Apple - 7 tech companies to post record revenues
Along with Microsoft Corp., which just hit a historic $3 trillion market valuation, Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are set to post record revenues for the quarter, underscoring the strength of the US economy.
Five of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech megacaps will report earnings next week, with artificial-intelligence investment, regulatory challenges and waning China demand among the shared themes in focus.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message