Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

US FDA flags cleanliness, maintenance issues at Cipla’s Goa plant

1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2019, 02:18 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The regulator conducted a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at Cipla’s Goa unit during 16-27 September
  • The report led to a fall in Cipla’s shares as investors feared action against the manufacturing facility by the US FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has made critical observations related to hygiene and maintenance of equipment and utensils at Cipla Ltd’s manufacturing facility in Goa. The regulator said the drugmaker failed to clean, maintain and sanitize utensils and equipment at appropriate intervals, raising the risk of contamination and compromising the safety and quality of the products.

The regulator conducted a current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at Cipla’s Goa unit during 16-27 September and made 12 severe observations, none of which were related to data integrity, the company had said in an exchange filing.

“Cleaning procedures do not include provisions for routine cleaning or inspection of the air inlet/outlet duct areas. During a facility walkthrough, layers of coloured drug products residue were observed on the inside surfaces of air outlet ducts," the US FDA said in a report, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

The regulator also observed that the manufacturing facility did not provide equipment for adequate control of air pressure, micro-organisms and dust --necessary while manufacturing, processing, packing or holding of drugs.

The report led to a fall in Cipla’s shares as investors feared action against the manufacturing facility by the US FDA. Shares of the pharmaceutical company dived more than 5% in early trade on Friday. At 1pm, the stock had pared losses and traded 2% higher.

RELATED STORIES
USFDA had inspected the facility between April 15 and April 20. (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Glenmark shares hit 52-week low on USFDA warning letter

1 min read . 07 Oct 2019
A clarification was sought from the company regarding declining share prices on the back of USFDA observations. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Aurobindo Pharma recovers 5% after company's clarification on USFDA observation

1 min read . 09 Oct 2019
The company had earlier said that USFDA issued seven observations after conducting a routine 'CGMP inspection'.

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility

1 min read . 22 Sep 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue