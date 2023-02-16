US FDA issues Establishment Inspection Report for Lexington unit: Piramal Pharma
Piramal Pharma reported a net loss of ₹90 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended December 2022
Piramal Pharma on Tuesday said that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its manufacturing facility at Lexington in Kentucky, USA. The company said that US FDA had conducted an inspection at the facility from December 19 till January 13.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×