US FDA issues warning letter to Intas Pharma for manufacturing lapses at Ahmedabad plant. Details here
In a letter addressed to the company's CEO and MD, Nimish Chudgar, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) highlighted several shortcomings in manufacturing processes at the Matoda-Sanand facility in Ahmedabad.
The U.S. health regulator has issued a warning to Intas Pharmaceuticals, citing manufacturing lapses, including breaches of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations, at its Ahmedabad-based plant.
