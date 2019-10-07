New Delhi: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has made seven adverse observations in a Form 483 for Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit-VII in Telangana, with some of the observations being critical of the company’s handling of data for quality control purposes.

“Several lists of documents requested were either provided as incomplete, inaccurate, and or explained with potentially misleading statements throughout the inspection," US FDA said in one of its observation in the Form 483.

Electronic audit trails revealed a number of interruptions during test runs between April 2018 and September 2019, but the company failed to review these trails and assess what caused the issues, the US FDA said in its Form 483.

One of the observations of the unit was that laboratory records at the facility did not have complete data of all tests necessary to assure compliance with established standards.

In another observation, the US FDA said that control procedures at the facility did not establish which of the manufacturing processes were responsible for causing “variability in the characteristics" of the drug product.

The regulator also said that there were no written procedures for production and process controls to assure quality of products, and that the responsibilities and procedures applicable to quality control were not fully followed.

The US FDA also found that equipments and utensils used to manufacture medicines were not cleaned properly.

The observations were made after an inspection from 19-27 September. A copy of the Form 483 was reviewed by Mint.

In a clarification to exchanges, Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said that they “believe none of the observations are related to data integrity".

However, Surajit Pal, an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher, said the observations insinuate that there are data integrity issues.

“The insinuation in the Form 483 is that there were data integrity issues. So the observations are very serious. Now it remains to be seen what line of argument the management will take with the US FDA on the observations," said Pal.

The US FDA in its Form 483 also said that the generic drug application of the company for dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride is currently under-review.

Aurobindo Pharma’s unit VII manufactures non-penicillins, non-cephalosporins & anti-retroviral medicines, according to the company’s website.

CNBC-TV18 had first reported that the plant had received a Form 483 on Monday, after which Aurobindo Pharma’s stock fell as much as 20.6%, its steepest fall in over eight years. The stock ended 20.4% lower at ₹451.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

News of Aurobindo Pharma’s Form 483 coincided with that of a warning letter for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ Baddi plant during the weekend.

The two events became a trigger for selling pharmaceutical stocks. The Nifty Pharma index declined 3.4% to close at 7,148.95 points, its lowest level in six years. Glenmark’s stock declined 9.5% to end at ₹285.65.