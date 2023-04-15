US Fed approves UBS-Credit Suisse merger. Details here2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:28 AM IST
- UBS-Credit Suisse merger: UBS had requested the Fed's approval of the merger on March 22, the Fed said
UBS-Credit Suisse merger: The Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve has given its approval to the UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Bank deal. The US Fed informed about the development and said that it has given its approval to the UBS-Credit Suisse deal for acquisition of the US subsidiaries of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG. The US Fed went on to add that the UBS Group had sought its approval to the deal on March 22.
