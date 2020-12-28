US government appeals judge's order blocking TikTok restrictions

US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued an order after US Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania in October blocked the same restrictions that had been set to take effect on Nov. 12

The US government on Monday appealed a Dec. 7 order by a US judge that blocked the US Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok that would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued an order after US Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania in October blocked the same restrictions that had been set to take effect on Nov. 12. The Justice Department said it was appealing Nichols' order to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

