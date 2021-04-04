Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >US halts AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant: report

US halts AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant: report

AstraZeneca will work with the Biden administration to find an alternative site.
1 min read . 06:08 AM IST Bloomberg

The move came, days after the facility ruined 15 million doses of J&J shots, after the Maryland-based biotech firm, Emergent BioSolutions, accidentally mixed up the ingredients from the two vaccines, which forced regulators to delay approval of the plant’s output, the NYT report said

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department on Saturday stopped a Baltimore manufacturer from making AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, days after the facility ruined 15 million doses of shots developed by Johnson & Johnson, the New York Times reported, citing two senior federal health officials who weren’t identified.

The move came after the Maryland-based biotech firm, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., accidentally mixed up the ingredients from the two vaccines, which forced regulators to delay approval of the plant’s output, the newspaper said.

The department also requested Johnson & Johnson to install a new team to oversee all aspects of manufacturing at the facility, the newspaper said, citing the officials. The company confirmed the changes and that it was “assuming full responsibility," NYT said.

AstraZeneca will work with the Biden administration to find an alternative site, the paper said, citing the drugmaker.

