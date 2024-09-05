US High Schoolers’ E-Cigarette Use Plummets With FDA Crackdown

US teenagers’ e-cigarette use dropped by two-thirds over the past five years as health regulators cracked down on illegal sales and distribution of the addictive products.

Bloomberg
Published5 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
US High Schoolers’ E-Cigarette Use Plummets With FDA Crackdown
US High Schoolers’ E-Cigarette Use Plummets With FDA Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- US teenagers’ e-cigarette use dropped by two-thirds over the past five years as health regulators cracked down on illegal sales and distribution of the addictive products.

About 1.6 million school children currently use the devices, just a third of the peak level in 2019, when the number was about 5 million, according to the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey of middle and high school students. Most of the decrease was among high school students, according to the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which released the findings Thursday.

Earlier this year, the FDA announced the creation of an interagency task force partnering with law enforcement to tackle issues including illegal sales of e-cigarettes to American youth. The agency has issued more than 1,100 warning letters to manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers for illegally selling or distributing unauthorized new tobacco products.

The survey relies on self-reporting by respondents. About 88% said they use flavored products like fruit, candy and mint. Shenzhen iMiracle Technology’s Elf Bar, Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co.’s Breeze, British American Tobacco Plc’s Vuse and JUUL Labs Inc.’s JUUL were among the most popular brands. 

Nearly half a million middle and high school students used nicotine pouches in 2024, about the same number as a year earlier, and more than one in five used them daily, the survey found. The products, including the Zyn brand owned by Philip Morris International Inc. through subsidiary Swedish Match, come in various flavors and have quickly gained popularity in the US. 

“Our guard is up,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, on a call with reporters. “We’re closely monitoring the evolving tobacco product landscapes for threats to public health, particularly when it comes to kids.” 

--With assistance from Nyah Phengsitthy.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 10:48 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsUS High Schoolers’ E-Cigarette Use Plummets With FDA Crackdown

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.20
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    4.15 (2.34%)

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:57 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,119.90
    03:29 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -13 (-1.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.60
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -8.3 (-2.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,116.90
    03:58 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    147.1 (7.47%)

    UTI Asset Management Company

    1,266.55
    03:43 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    77.55 (6.52%)

    KEC International

    989.00
    03:59 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    57.3 (6.15%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    206.90
    03:52 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    10.8 (5.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue