US imposes $1.4 mn fine on Air India over delay in refunds2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 12:00 AM IST
The US has fined six airlines over delayed refunds, in what has been hailed a ‘historic’ enforcement action
NEW DELHI :
The Tata group-owned Air India has been fined $1.4 million as a civil penalty over delay in refunds amounting to $121.5 million over late or cancelled flights, under an order by the US department of transportation.