Boeing shares sink as airlines gear up to inspect grounded jets; US investigators retrieve 737 MAX jet panel
A door plug tore off on Friday following takeoff from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, depressurizing the plane and forcing pilots to turn back.
SEOUL/LONDON/WASHINGTON : US officials have recovered a panel that blew off an Alaska Airlines airliner triggering a partial grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX 9 and sending shares in the planemaker tumbling on Monday.
