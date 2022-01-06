US investors will return to the office, but probably in London

Compared to major U.S. cities, London may be a safer bet as remote working takes hold. Supply of newly built offices with high sustainability ratings—the kind that big corporate tenants are now looking for as they try to hit their own net-zero targets—is tight in the British capital. Take-up of space is expected to be 4.7 million square feet a year between now and 2025, while just 8 million square feet of speculative office construction is slated to take place by then. Bank of America projects that rents for Grade A offices in London will increase by 5% a year between now and 2027 as a result.