US Judge approves JPMorgan Chase $290 million settlement with Epstein accusers

US Judge approves JPMorgan Chase $290 million settlement with Epstein accusers2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 07:32 AM IST
After settlement, JPMorgan Chase's proposed settlement of $290 million with Epstein accusers won preliminary approval from a US Judge on Monday
In a major update in the Jeffrey Epstein sex traffick case, a preliminary settlement was approved by a US judge on Monday by JPMorgan Chase, to sex traffick victims. The court granted preliminary approval to its $290 million settlement to the victims in the Jeffrey Epstein abuse case.
