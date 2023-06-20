The publisher of USA Today, Gannett has sued the largest search engine Google on Tuesday. As per Reuters report, Gannett accused Google of violating federal antitrust law by trying to monopolize the market for online advertising.

Gannett filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court, The Virginia-headquartered mass media holding company said that newspaper publishers are suffering because Google and its parent Alphabet Inc monopolize tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ads.

According to Gannett, this eventually pushes publishers to sell more ad space to Google at depressed prices, which in turn would result in dramatically less revenue for publishers and Google's ad-tech rivals. On the other hand, it claimed that Google enjoys exorbitant monopoly profits.

Google has not immediately responded to Reuters over their a request for comment.

Since 2009, online digital advertising in the United States have climbed nearly eightfold into a $200 billion business. However, newspaper ad revenue has nosedived by 70% over that time, as per Gannett,

Two weeks ago, the New York Times reported that hundreds of journalists for Gannett, walked off the job on Monday, accusing the company’s chief executive of decimating its local newsrooms. This walkout would be the biggest labour action in Gannett’s century-old history, the union representing the journalists said.

(With inputs from Reuters).