US largest publisher Gannett sues Google, alleges it monopolises online ads: Report1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Gannett, publisher of USA Today, has sued Google for violating antitrust law and monopolizing the market for online advertising, according to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.
The publisher of USA Today, Gannett has sued the largest search engine Google on Tuesday. As per Reuters report, Gannett accused Google of violating federal antitrust law by trying to monopolize the market for online advertising.
