US law firm prepares for class action lawsuit against HDFC bank

US based Rosen Law Firm has announced an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of HDFC Bank Ltd following allegations that the bank may have issued materially misleading business information to the investors

In a press release issued on Sunday night, Rosen Law firm said that it is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of HDFC bank shareholders.

In a press release issued on Sunday night, Rosen Law firm said that it is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of HDFC bank shareholders.

On 14 July, Mint had reported that HDFC bank is looking into the alleged improper lending practises in its vehicle financing arm involving the business head Ashok Khanna. The allegation was that the bank had forced its car loan customers to purchase a vehicle tracking device.

Following this news, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell by $1.37 per share, or 2.83%, to close at $47.02 per share.

According to the law firm, HDFC Bank reported its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021, missing analyst estimates with respect to net profit and reporting a deterioration in its asset quality.

On 6 August, The Print reported that credit information bureau Experian Plc's Indian unit had informed the Reserve Bank of India that "HDFC Bank has been late in providing details of its loans, including the repayment status of its millions of retail borrowers

The law firm has sought information from all those HDFC bank shareholders who are looking to recover their losses in the bank’s securities.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Last year the law firm had prepared a class action lawsuit against Infosys after an anonymous whistleblower group accused the Infosys management of taking “unethical" steps to boost short-term revenue and profits.