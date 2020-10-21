US: May have to break up Google

The US justice department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Tuesday, claiming the $1 trillion company uses its market power to fend off rivals and said nothing was off the table, including a breakup of the internet search and advertising company.

The lawsuit, which was joined by 11 states, marks the biggest antitrust case in a generation, comparable to the lawsuit against Microsoft Corp. filed in 1998 and the 1974 case against AT&T which led to the breakup of the Bell System.

The lawsuit claims Google acted unlawfully to maintain its position in search and search advertising on the internet. It states “absent a court order, Google will continue executing its anticompetitive strategy, crippling the competitive process, reducing consumer choice, and stifling innovation".

The complaint says Google has nearly 90% of all general search engine queries in the US and almost 95% of searches on mobile. “Google is now the unchallenged gateway to the internet for billions of users worldwide ... For the sake of American consumers, advertisers, and all companies now reliant on the internet economy, the time has come to stop Google’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition."

“Ultimately it is consumers and advertisers that suffer from less choice, less innovation and less competitive advertising prices," the lawsuit states. “So we are asking the court to break Google’s grip on search distribution so the competition and innovation can take hold."

When asked what specific action should be taken, a justice department official said, “Nothing is off the table."

Google, whose search engine is so ubiquitous that its name has become a verb, called the lawsuit “deeply flawed," adding that people “use Google because they choose to—not because they’re forced to or because they can’t find alternatives. We will have a full statement this morning."

