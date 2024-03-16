US probing Adani Group over potential bribery, company denies foul
The investigation, led by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Justice Department's fraud unit in Washington, is probing whether an Adani entity is linked to the company was involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.
US prosecutors have escalated their investigation into India's Adani Group, focusing on potential bribery and the conduct of billionaire founder Gautam Adani, according to sources familiar with the matter, as per a report by Bloomberg