US recruiter’s leaked email exposes hiring criteria; non-Americans are big no, blacklists candidates from Indian firms

A Reddit user has claimed that a recruiter accidentally sent him her a “secret internal selection guidelines” that details about what to look for in a candidate. The leaked internal memo has ignited controversy online after revealing selective hiring criteria for software engineers.

The memo, which surfaced on Reddit two days ago, outlined stringent preferences, favouring graduates from elite universities while explicitly rejecting candidates from major tech firms such as Infosys, Wipro, and TCS or people from certain backgrounds.

The leaked guidelines

The memostates that ideal candidates should have a “Bachelors or Masters of Computer Science from a top CS program” and specifically lists institutions such as MIT, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley, Caltech, UIUC, and the University of Waterloo. It notes that "special exceptions" could be made for graduates from other schools, but only if they had a 4.0 GPA.