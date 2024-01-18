US regulators complete inspections on 40 grounded Boeing's 737 MAX 9 aircraft
US air safety regulators have completed inspections on 40 grounded 737 MAX 9 planes but authorities have not specified when the aircraft would return to service. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspected as part of the protocol in the aftermath of a near-catastrophic incident on an Alaska Airlines plane earlier this month when the plane's cabin panel broke off in mid-flight.