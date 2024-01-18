US regulators complete inspections on 40 grounded Boeing's 737 MAX 9 aircraft

US air safety regulators have completed inspections on 40 grounded 737 MAX 9 planes but authorities have not specified when the aircraft would return to service. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspected as part of the protocol in the aftermath of a near-catastrophic incident on an Alaska Airlines plane earlier this month when the plane's cabin panel broke off in mid-flight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The first 40 inspections that are part of that process are now complete, and the FAA will thoroughly review the data from them," said the administration.

In the January 5 incident, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines executed an emergency landing after a panel known as a "door plug" blew out mid-flight. There were no fatalities or serious injuries.

Following the incident, the US regulators grounded 171 737 MAX 9 aircraft with the same configuration as the jet involved in the incident.

The FAA launched a safety probe into the case, the first major in-flight safety issue on a Boeing plane since the fatal 2018 and 2019 737 MAX crashes.

The agency said its probe would extend to Boeing's manufacturing practices and production lines. This includes those involving Spirit AeroSystems, which built the fuselage with the door plug that blew out.

It added that the move shows the FAA is "bolstering its oversight of Boeing, and examining potential system change".

Meanwhile, Boeing has named retired Navy admiral Kirkland Donald to lead a team that will make recommendations to improve oversight of quality in the company's factories and those of its suppliers.

The retired admiral's appointment was announced a day after the company said it would increase quality inspections on its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes following an accident on an Alaska Airlines jet.

Boeing 737 and 787 jets have been plagued in recent years by several manufacturing problems that have interrupted the delivery of new planes to airlines.

