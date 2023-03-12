US regulators race to start returning some ininsured SVB deposits Monday3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 07:55 AM IST
To tide out Silicon Valley Bank's stressed out customers, US regulators are aiming to sell assets and make available a portion of clients' uninsured deposit available as soon as by Monday
US regulators overseeing the emergency breakup of SVB Financial Group are racing to sell assets and make a portion of clients’ uninsured deposits available as soon as Monday, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
