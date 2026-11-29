The United States on Friday (local time) saw its largest bank failure in two years after federal regulators shut down Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank, finding that the lender was likely unable to meet its obligations.

In a statement, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) said that First Citizens Bank had agreed to take over all deposits and assets held by United Fidelity. The FDIC was appointed receiver, while its statement did not specify the reasons behind the closure, Bloomberg reported.

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A notice on the bank's website said that the lender was closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday. It read, "On Friday, November 27, 2026, United Fidelity Bank, fsb, Evansville, IN was closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Subsequently, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was named Receiver. No advance notice is given to the public when a financial institution is closed. Substantially all deposit accounts have been transferred to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Raleigh, NC."

Also Read | United Fidelity Shut in Biggest US Bank Failure in Two Years

It added, "The FDIC has assembled useful information regarding your relationship with United Fidelity Bank, fsb. Besides a checking account, you may have Certificates of Deposit, a business checking account, a Social Security direct deposit, and other relationships with the institution."

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First Citizens takes over United Fidelity deposits According to a statement, the FDIC said, "Depositors of United Fidelity will become depositors of First Citizens, so customers do not need to change their banking relationship and will retain all of their funds and deposit insurance coverage. United Fidelity’s 22 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, Colorado, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will reopen as branches of First Citizens during normal business hours on Saturday at locations that normally operate on Saturdays and on Monday at all other locations. This evening and over the weekend, depositors of United Fidelity can access their money by writing checks or using ATM or debit cards. Checks drawn on United Fidelity will continue to be processed, and loan customers should continue to make their payments as usual.

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Customers of United Fidelity should continue to use their existing branches until they receive notice from First Citizens that it has completed systems changes to allow First Citizens’ branch offices to process these accounts as well."

The banking regulator also noted that customers of the now-closed bank should continue using their existing branches until they receive notice from First Citizens regarding the completion of the systems change. First Citizens was selected to take over United Fidelity following a competitive bidding process.

Also Read | Has First Citizens Bank purchased all loans and deposits of Silicon Valley Bank?

United Fidelity closure to cost FDIC $1.83 billion United Fidelity's closure is likely to cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $1.83 billion, according to the FDIC's estimates, making it the biggest failure of a US bank since the shutdown of Republic First Bank in April 2024. The FDIC noted that, by the end of September, United Fidelity had total assets worth approximately $5.9 billion and around $5.4 billion in deposits.

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The United States has so far seen seven bank failures this year, the highest number in nearly a decade, according to the FDIC. However, their combined assets are relatively modest compared with those of larger banks that collapsed in 2023, including Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.

According to Bloomberg, Republic First Bank’s collapse in 2024 stemmed from factors also seen in the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank, including elevated interest rates that resulted in unrealised losses on loans and securities.

(with Bloomberg inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.