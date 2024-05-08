US revokes Intel, Qualcomm's export licenses to sell to China's Huawei, sources say
The United States revoked licenses allowing Intel and Qualcomm to ship chips to Huawei. The move follows pressure from Republican lawmakers and could hurt both Huawei and U.S. suppliers.
The United States has revoked licenses that allowed companies including Intel and Qualcomm to ship chips used for laptops and handsets to sanctioned Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies, three people familiar with the matter said.
