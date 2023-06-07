‘US risks losing AI ‘Ammunition’ edge to China’: Scale AI CEO2 min read 07 Jun 2023, 07:23 AM IST
The CEO of Scale AI, Alexandr Wang, has warned that the US risks falling behind China in the quality of data used for AI tools. He argued that AI will be a crucial technology in future warfare and diplomacy.
The head of Scale AI, which helps companies like the designer of ChatGPT improve the data that feed their systems, said the US risks losing its edge to China in the quality of data used as “ammunition" for the powerful new tools.
