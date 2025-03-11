US Says Will Retaliate If Poland Introduces Tax on Big Tech

(Bloomberg) -- Poland will face consequences if it introduces a levy on large technology companies, the incoming US envoy to Warsaw warned, escalating a spat between the two countries.

The government has no plans to abandon work on the tax, Digitization Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski told Radio Zet on Tuesday, calling the intervention “sick.” Tom Rose, whom President Donald Trump appointed as the next US ambassador to Poland, called the planned levy “not very smart” in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

The new tax would hurt relations between the two countries and the US president would “reciprocate as well he should,” the envoy said.

Gawkowski said the Big Tech levy could bring between 1 billion zloty ($258 million) and 3 billion zloty a year in additional budget revenue. The plan should be ready within months, he said.

“Nobody — neither an ambassador, nor a politician, or a big corporate boss — has any right to dictate anything to the Polish government,” Gawkowski told Radio Zet, adding that the tax isn’t aimed at the US tech sector, but at foreign companies making money in Poland.

“This is sick,” he said. “This is putting the democracy upside down.”

The back-and-forth adds to recent tensions between the government in Warsaw and the Trump administration. On Sunday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski clashed with Elon Musk on X over Ukraine’s use of the billionaire’s Starlink satellite-internet system.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later joined the fray, telling Sikorski that Poland should “say thank you because without Starlink Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now.”

The souring of relations comes after Poland has become a big buyer of US weapons and NATO’s biggest defense spender as a percentage of economic output.

The previous government picked US companies to build Poland’s first nuclear power plant and the future of the next plant is hanging in balance as France is vying to win the deal.

Last month, the administration of Prime Minister Donald Tusk also unveiled agreements with Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to boost their investments in the country.

