US Senators urge FTC to probe Tesla’s Autopilot claims

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed that it was investigating Autopilot after a series of crashes at emergency scenes. NHTSA identified 11 crashes since January 2018 involving Tesla drivers that had been using the company’s advanced driver-assistance system before hitting one or more vehicles that were involved in an emergency-response situation. One person died in those crashes and 17 were injured, NHTSA said. Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment on the NHTSA probe.

