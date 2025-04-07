Trump has exposed America’s world-leading firms to retaliation
Summary
- At companies from Alphabet to Goldman Sachs, bosses will be holding their breath
In Donald Trump's view of global trade, America has been “looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far". Ironically enough, customers near and far who avail themselves of the services of America’s banking, consulting and tech giants sometimes talk about them in similar terms. For foreign officials thinking about how to retaliate against Mr Trump’s tariffs, this points to an obvious target: imports of expensive American services.