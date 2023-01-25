US short seller’s fraud claim batters Adani Group shares

“Adani Enterprises alone has 156 subsidiaries and many more joint ventures and affiliates, for example. Further, Adani’s seven key listed entities collectively have 578 subsidiaries and have engaged in a total of 6,025 separate related-party transactions in fiscal year 2022 alone, per BSE disclosures." But the audit partners at Shah Dhandharia who signed off on the annual audits of the two flagships were as young as 24 and 23 years old when they began approving the audits," Hindenburg claimed. “They were essentially fresh out of school, hardly in a position to scrutinize and hold to account the financials of some of the largest companies in the country, run by one of its most powerful individuals," the report added.