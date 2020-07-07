Home >Companies >News >US solar-energy company Sunrun to buy rival Vivint in all-stock dea
A worker walks between solar panels (Photo: REUTERS)
1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 02:38 PM IST Martin Mou , The Wall Street Journal

Sunrun, which overtook Tesla to become the country’s top installer of residential solar panels, agreed to buy Vivint in a deal valued at about $3.2 billion including debt

US residential-solar-market leader Sunrun Inc. has agreed to acquire rival Vivint Solar Inc. in a sector shake-up that could solidify the combined company’s position to fend off new competition.

Sunrun will buy Blackstone Group-backed Vivint in an all-stock transaction that implies an enterprise value of about $3.2 billion for the full-service residential solar provider, the two companies said in a joint statement late Monday.

Vivint shareholders will receive 0.55 Sunrun share for each Vivint share, leaving them with about a 36% stake in the combined entity. Sunrun stockholders will hold the remaining 64% stake.

The exchange ratio implies about a 10% premium to the last-traded price of Vivint shares, the companies said.

Sunrun, which overtook Tesla Inc. as the top installer of residential solar-energy systems in the US in 2018, said the acquisition would help increase the company’s reach in a growing US market. Residential solar’s market penetration in the US stands at 3%, Sunrun said.

“Vivint Solar adds an important and high-quality sales channel that enables our combined company to reach more households and raise awareness about the benefits of home solar and batteries," said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s chief executive and co-founder.

The merger will deliver annual cost savings of about $90 million and form a combined customer base of nearly half a million, according to the companies.

