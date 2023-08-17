US Steel proposes new offer to ArcelorMittal, may reverse retreat from US: Report1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:49 AM IST
ArcelorMittal considering a new offer from US Steel Corp, which could reverse its retreat from the US.
Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal's company ArcelorMittal SA may not have to retreat from the US as US Steel Corp has reportedly proposed a new offer to the company. According to a report by Reuters, ArcelorMittal, which is the world's second-largest steelmaker, is also considering the offer by US Steel. Mittal is discussing a possible offer with its investment bankers, and there is no certainty that it will press ahead with it, Reuters mentioned adding sources. Mint could not independently confirm this matter.