Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal's company ArcelorMittal SA may not have to retreat from the US as US Steel Corp has reportedly proposed a new offer to the company. According to a report by Reuters, ArcelorMittal, which is the world's second-largest steelmaker, is also considering the offer by US Steel. Mittal is discussing a possible offer with its investment bankers, and there is no certainty that it will press ahead with it, Reuters mentioned adding sources. Mint could not independently confirm this matter.

