U.S. lawmakers and Biden administration officials are stepping up pressure on American businesses to stop imports from the Western Chinese region of Xinjiang as Beijing’s alleged use of forced labor emerges as a top item on their bilateral trade agenda.

Western officials say the Chinese government uses forced labor of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, the world’s leading producer of cotton and raw materials used in solar panels. Beijing strongly denies the claim.

Imports of cotton and tomato products have already been effectively banned since January, and penalties on purchases of some solar materials were implemented in June.

Tougher restrictions are afoot. Congress is expected to approve legislation later this year that would prohibit imports of all products from Xinjiang unless the importer can prove their items are free of forced labor—a high bar.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act passed the Senate by unanimous consent last month and is awaiting approval by the House, which passed a similar bill by a wide bipartisan vote last year.

The legislation would also increase resources for the Customs and Border Protection, whose responsibility as the forced labor cop has suddenly grown. The CBP has detained 967 shipments in forced labor cases in the current fiscal year from October, mostly linked to the Xinjiang cotton bans. That number is roughly triple the cases in all of the previous year.

“The legislation would substantially enhance enforcement by the CBP," said Scott Nova, executive director of Worker Rights Consortium, a nonprofit, independent labor-rights monitoring group partly funded by universities. “That has significant implications for companies."

The Biden administration is conducting a broad review of trade policy toward China. But even before articulating the new plan, officials have made clear in recent weeks that confronting Beijing over its forced labor record is a key component of their strategy.

In guidance for businesses issued last month, the State Department and other U.S. agencies highlighted forced-labor risks in supply chains linked to Xinjiang, urging U.S. businesses to leave the region.

“Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law," the agencies said in the Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory.

It listed a wide range of industries as having heightened human-rights concerns, including agriculture, food processing, cellphones and toys, in addition to cotton and renewable-energy products.

Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative, said the guidance demonstrated the administration’s commitment to ending forced labor, especially in global supply chains. “Our worker-centered trade policy will champion workers’ rights and address unfair competition, especially when it is based on human exploitation," she said.

Beijing says there is no forced labor in Xinjiang.

“Xinjiang affairs are purely China’s internal affairs. The U.S. is in no position and has no right to interfere," said Liu Pengyu, a Chinese embassy spokesman in Washington. “The U.S. fabricates lies and uses human rights as a cover to recklessly and hegemonically suppress Xinjiang’s industrial development."

Industry representatives and trade lawyers say importers are rushing to move out of Xinjiang in anticipation of the Uyghur forced-labor legislation, particularly in the solar industry, which has relied heavily on polysilicon, a solar panel component, from the region.

“We have been very public in pushing companies to move out of Xinjiang to areas where all products coming into the U.S. can be independently audited by third parties," said John Smirnow, general counsel and vice president of market strategy for Solar Energy Industries Association. The trade group has issued a protocol to help companies trace their supply chains, and its 280 member companies have signed a pledge against forced labor, he said.

Underscoring the significance of the legislation for importers, industry groups such as SEIA and the American Apparel & Footwear Association have lobbied Congress to influence its outcome, according to congressional lobbying data.

While importers and trade lawyers expect the legislation to pass with key provisions approved by the Senate intact, House lawmakers may try to add a few tougher conditions, including public disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission of any engagement with a Xinjiang entity and shortening the implementation period for the law.

Steve Lamar, president and chief executive of the AAFA, said the group is working with Congress to seek legislation that provides for “smart, effective enforcement" that treats companies as “partners in our combined efforts to thwart forced labor."

Momentum is building in Congress to further press Beijing over the forced labor issue. A House panel passed legislation last month that labels Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghurs as “genocide" and prohibits the importation of goods made “wholly or in part" in Xinjiang or by people working elsewhere in China through the Xinjiang government worker-placement programs.

A bipartisan congressional commission led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D., Ore.) has even expressed concerns about the endorsement by NBA players of Chinese sportswear companies known to use Xinjiang cotton, saying the players should urge the companies to stop the practice or end their contracts.

The U.S. has pushed allies to join in its efforts to increase pressure on China over the alleged human-rights abuse in Xinjiang, and the European Union, Canada and the U.K. have taken steps to condemn Beijing.

Virginia Newman, a Miller & Chevalier trade lawyer, says these actions, including the new legislation, could invite countermeasures against the U.S. from China, eventually leading to a decoupling of the two economies. “It’s probably going to affect more people than the industry currently realizes," she said.

