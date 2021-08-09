US steps up pressure on businesses over forced labor in China

“We have been very public in pushing companies to move out of Xinjiang to areas where all products coming into the U.S. can be independently audited by third parties," said John Smirnow, general counsel and vice president of market strategy for Solar Energy Industries Association. The trade group has issued a protocol to help companies trace their supply chains, and its 280 member companies have signed a pledge against forced labor, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}