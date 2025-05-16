US tailwinds, AI investments, to drive growth for IKS Health
SummaryThe Mumbai-based company offers tech-led healthcare solutions to hospital and clinic groups in the US. The sector's total addressable market in the US is $222 billion, of which $34 billion is outsourced.
Jhunjhunwala family-backed Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) aims to grow faster than the market in FY26 with more investments in artificial intelligence (AI), improving synergies with its acquired company AQuity Solutions and tailwinds in the US, CFO Nithya Balasubramanian told Mint in an interview.