Tariff wall: Indian internet gear, cable makers risk missing out on US data centre boom
Jatin Grover 5 min read 26 Jan 2026, 06:31 pm IST
American companies awarding orders worth billions of dollars to build infrastructure for AI companies. But US tarrifs have either squeezed margins or disrupted exports for Indian cable and equipment makers.
US tariffs have either crimped margins or disrupted exports for Indian cable and telecom equipment makers, even as the data centre boom drives demand in the American market.
