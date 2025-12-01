Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft top list of H-1B petition approvals for 1st time amid AI push — Key findings

Big technology companies in the United States, including Amazon, Google, Meta Platforms and Microsoft, have the most approved H-1B visa petitions for initial employment, analysis of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) data by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) shows.
A nonpartisan public policy research organisation based in Arlington, Virginia, NFAP analysed data from the USCIS H-1B Employer Data Hub.
It added that the bulk of the hiring is to support its $380 billion spend on artificial intelligence (AI) and related expenditures in 2025.
Notably, these numbers do not represent individual employees since an H-1B visa holder may be approved multiple times for continuing employment during the same year if they change locations. Further, adding up initial and continuing employment for employers similarly creates a distorted picture, the report said.
Notably, this is the first time that these US companies have all held the top spots for H-1B petition approvals. It is also a shift with only three Indian companies making the top 25 employers with H-1B approvals in FY25.
In FY25, the top seven Indian companies had only 4,573 H-1B petitions approved for initial employment, a 70% drop from FY15 and 37% fewer than FY24.
H-1B petitions for initial employment are primarily for new employment. These cases are counted against the annual 65,000 limit, with an exemption of 20,000 for those holding master's degrees or higher from a US University — thus taking the annual total to 85,000. Around 7,00,000 people live and work in the US with H-1B status, the analysis noted.
Analysts feel the 85,000 limit is low and equals only 0.05% of the US labour force. Data for FY25 also showed that the US had 4,42,000 unique beneficiaries enter the H-1B registration process (selection is by lottery) but rejected over 3,00,000 applications due to the limit, the NFAP analysis added.