US tech remains Indian investors’ favourite, index ETFs gaining traction: Report

Viram Shah, CEO and co-founder, Vested Finance said, “The US markets have been volatile in the past few months due to the US Fed hiking interest rates, high inflation and the uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. We have also seen a massive sell-off in tech stocks. However, that has meant that many of the Big Tech stocks are now available at better valuations and investors are buying into the dip. Also, index ETFs are a low-cost way to get exposure to the markets and are a favourite with long-term investors."