The Biden administration said it would restrict more Chinese technology companies from accessing U.S. investment and technology for their alleged support of China’s mass surveillance of mainly Muslim ethnic groups.

The Commerce and Treasury departments planned to announce separate actions on Thursday, a senior administration official said, targeting entities including those controlled by China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

“These actions come in the broader context of the administration’s efforts to address the misuse of technology to surveil and in many cases…to exercise large scale repressive social control," the official said, citing DNA collection and social controls in China’s Xinjiang region.

Companies being added to a Treasury Department blacklist prohibiting American investment include commercial drone-making giant DJI Technology Co. and several leading developers of facial-recognition technology that have supplied products to China’s security agencies involved in the surveillance and detention of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in the Xinjiang region.

In a draft announcement previously reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, the Treasury Department said the “action highlights how private firms in China’s defense and surveillance technology sectors are actively cooperating with the government’s efforts to persecute ethnic minorities."

China’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the blacklisting of Chinese companies, with a spokesman in Beijing on Thursday accusing the U.S. of exerting “unwarranted suppression on Chinese companies." Beijing denies any mistreatment of Uyghurs.

The Biden administration has labeled China’s treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide and has previously taken action against Beijing. Earlier this month, the U.S. said it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the coming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, meaning no officials would attend, though American athletes would still participate. Several other countries announced similar boycotts.

