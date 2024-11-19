US Treasury Flags Risks in Any New Cross-Border Payments Systems

A senior US Treasury official warned about potential risks to international financial stability and economic security from any cross-border payments systems that fail to adhere to standards aimed at minimizing illicit activity.

Bloomberg
Published19 Nov 2024, 11:28 PM IST
US Treasury Flags Risks in Any New Cross-Border Payments Systems
US Treasury Flags Risks in Any New Cross-Border Payments Systems

(Bloomberg) -- A senior US Treasury official warned about potential risks to international financial stability and economic security from any cross-border payments systems that fail to adhere to standards aimed at minimizing illicit activity.

While Brent Neiman, Treasury assistant secretary for international finance, didn’t specify any particular system that posed such a threat, his remarks come just weeks after leaders from the BRICS grouping signed a communique that included a call to work on an independent cross-border payments system aimed at bypassing Western platforms.

“The United States must lead when it comes to cross-border payments to maximize the chances that any new systems with significant international usage reach the quality and standards we prefer,” Neiman said in prepared remarks for delivery to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York conference Tuesday. 

“Enhancing connectivity” with the US can benefit its trading partners as well as “invite a deeper and more transparent commitment to shared policy goals, like combatting illicit finance.”

While the government “should avoid picking winners and losers in payments technology,” Neiman noted that US agencies form part of delegations to international standards-setting bodies, which should be “active and vocal” in ensuring those institutions keep pace with change.

Washington should also work on developing a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins, as well as a federal payments framework. Under the current arrangement, regulation of nonbank and e-money payment service providers varies from state to state, he noted. 

Avoiding Oversight

“Making the dollar-oriented system faster and more efficient would strengthen our hand in upholding US values like privacy and in bolstering both our national security and that of our allies,” the Treasury official said.

By contrast, “if a poorly designed payments system were widely adopted” for cross-border transactions, “it could do significant harm to international financial stability and economic security,” Neiman said.

“Policymakers and industry participants should “be very skeptical of any project that seeks to wipe the slate clean, or avoid safeguards in the current system, or omit, elide, or avoid strong and transparent governance and oversight,” he said.

While Neiman noted that the US election result this month means he will be departing his role in a couple of months, the “cross-border payments agenda is an area where there is significant and broad-based agreement” across both the main political parties.

--With assistance from Carter Johnson.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 11:28 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsUS Treasury Flags Risks in Any New Cross-Border Payments Systems

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.5 (3.25%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.40
    03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.1 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    659.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.46%)

    Coforge share price

    8,081.05
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    73.05 (0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.