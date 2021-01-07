US weighs adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban

US weighs adding Alibaba, Tencent to China stock ban6 min read . 11:19 AM IST
- Agencies debate impact on U.S. financial markets of potential restrictions
U.S. officials are considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., a potential escalation of the outgoing Trump administration’s efforts to unwind U.S. investors’ holdings in major Chinese companies.
State and Defense Department officials in recent weeks have discussed expanding a blacklist of companies prohibited to U.S. investments over alleged ties to China’s military and security services, according to people familiar with the matter. The U.S. government announced its original blacklist in November with 31 companies.
