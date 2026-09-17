US-based Cadence sees India chip-design demand rising as Tata Electronics' fab takes shape

India’s push to manufacture chips locally could give electronic design automation (EDA) companies a new source of growth, as more Indian chip designs move towards commercial tape-outs.
One beneficiary could be California-based EDA company Cadence Design Systems, which expects Tata Electronics’ planned semiconductor fab in Dholera to boost chip-design activity in India.
“As the rhythm of tape-outs accelerates, the total number of design starts increases. Our business directly tracks design starts. As design starts rise in a geography, our business grows. When the Tata fab comes online in 2028, we expect to see growth driven by that increased activity,” Jayashankar Narayanankutty, group director at Cadence Design Systems in India, told Mint.