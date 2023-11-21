US-based Children’s Heart Link partners with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital for child care in some heart disease
Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani, a charity hospital in India, will receive medical expertise and techniques from Children’s Heart Link to provide world-class pediatric cardiac care to poor and needy children.
US-based Children’s Heart Link has signed an MoU with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani with a focus on enhancing care for children born with heart disease and expanding training opportunities to save more lives. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani is based in 3 states in India and provides free of cost treatment to children with Congenital Heart Disease.