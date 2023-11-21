US-based Children’s Heart Link has signed an MoU with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani with a focus on enhancing care for children born with heart disease and expanding training opportunities to save more lives. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani is based in 3 states in India and provides free of cost treatment to children with Congenital Heart Disease.

“This is a unique partnership for Children’s Heart Link in India. As a charity hospital, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care is operating with considerably fewer resources than its for-profit counterparts. They’re dedicated to providing vital medical care to children with heart disease; care they might not otherwise receive," said Jackie Boucher, Children’s Heart Link President during the MoU signing ceremony.

‘This partnership shall bring in the latest medical expertise and know-how techniques from reputable pediatric cardiac specialists associated with Children’s Heart Link and Children's Mercy Kansas City, USA to Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care. This will help in providing world class pediatric cardiac care to poor and needy children who are treated totally free at #srisathyasaisanjeevani," opined Dr. Snehal Kulkarni, Mentor- Pediatric Cardiology, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Child Heart Care.

A 5-month old, Prisha Kute, who underwent Open Heart Surgery and a 14-year old, Kunal, who underwent EP Study and Ablation, received Gift of Life Certificate from Children’s Heart Link team.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani has done over 28,000 child heart surgeries totally free for children from across India and 15 developing countries.

