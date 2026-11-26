GEF Capital Partners will soon begin deploying capital from its India-focused Fund IV, aiming to back more than a dozen companies across energy transition and industrial decarbonisation as climate sustainability emerges as a key investment theme.
GEF Capital Partners will soon begin deploying capital from its India-focused Fund IV, aiming to back more than a dozen companies across energy transition and industrial decarbonisation as climate sustainability emerges as a key investment theme.
The US-based climate-focused private equity firm has raised $615 million in the first close of its fourth fund, enabling it to start actively investing. The firm declined to comment on the overall size of the fund citing compliance requirements.
The US-based climate-focused private equity firm has raised $615 million in the first close of its fourth fund, enabling it to start actively investing. The firm declined to comment on the overall size of the fund citing compliance requirements.
“We've built our deal pipeline over the last 15 years,” said Raj Pai, co-founder and managing partner at GEF Capital Partners in an interview with Mint. “We'll start announcing investments from next year.”
Over the next 4-5 years, the firm will build out its portfolio, investing in 3-4 mid-market companies every year with cheques ranging from $30 million to $60 million. The investments will be in companies across energy transition, electric mobility, industrial decarbonisation, sustainable agriculture, water efficiency, and circular economy.
Funding for India's renewable energy tech sector has rebounded, hitting $722 million so far this year and approaching the 2022 peak of $733 million, according to data from Tracxn. Much of this has to do with energy security concerns, given that India imported around 40% of its energy in FY25, according to provisional data from the Energy Statistics Report 2026 released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation in March.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February has brought India's dependence on energy imports into sharp focus, as a significant share of its crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports passed through the waterway. This has prompted the government to diversify its energy supplies, including by stepping up purchases from Russia and pursuing its controversial ethanol-blending mandate.
New and old
While the investment mandate at the private equity firm remains broadly the same, GEF has identified a few areas that it is particularly bullish on.
“For the first time in human history the energy needed for cooling has exceeded the energy needed for heating,” Pai said. “All thanks to artificial intelligence, data centres and other industries. We're now actively looking at the cooling value chain, like technologies that make the process more efficient.”
Water and waste water recycling is an area that the firm is upbeat about, as it expects demand for such services to grow the next few years. In Fund III, sized at $440 million, GEF had invested $50 million in the Gurugram-based Membrane Group, a company that specialises in waste water treatment. “Water will be ever more of a critical gap [compared to cooling]. I think the need of water for industrial use is going to surpass the power use,” said Pai.
Extraction of rare-earth materials, which are used in clean energy systems, electronics and defence technologies, is another area the firm is tracking, although it has yet to form a strong investment conviction on the sector. This is because these companies need to ensure that they have a consistent supply of materials to process. Like defence, these businesses also have limited revenue visibility, as their earnings depend on their ability to secure access to end-of-life products (discarded products) across sectors.
“We think it will happen but it's not very consistent today. It's still a lumpy business in India,” Pai said.
Areas like grid resilience and clean energy component manufacturing continue to be sectors that GEF will back. This conviction stems from the government's efforts to reduce import dependence on components such as solar wafers, used to manufacture photovoltaic (PV) solar cells, and battery cells for electric vehicles. China remains the world's largest exporter of both.
China accounts for more than 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, while the European Union and the United States each account for 6-7%, according to the Global EV Outlook 2026 report published by the International Energy Agency in May.
As part of its climate sustainability thesis, GEF had invested $46 million in Nashik -based farmer cooperative Sahyadri Farms back in 2024. Other investments include IPO-bound Sterlite Electric, EV scooter fleet operator Yulu Bikes, and agritech grain commerce platform Arya.ag, among others.
GEF's Fund IV saw participation from global institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and family offices. The fund's limited partners, or investors, are primarily based across Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United States.