US-based Interups picks up 49% stake in TruJet

Interups Inc, which is eyeing stressed assets in India, had earlier shown an interest in bidding for national carrier Air India Limited. The company, however, chose not to submit an expression of interest (EoI). It was also in the running for Asian Colour Coated, which was eventually bagged by JSW Steel. Apart from these, it has shown interest in acquiring Delhi's The Claridges and another hotel in Mahabalipuram.

