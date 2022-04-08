US-based Powin ties up with O2 Power for energy storage solutions in India

Since O2 Power’s founding by EQT Infrastructure and Temasek in 2019, the company has won around 1.8 GW of projects across a diverse portfolio. In addition to its growing renewable energy pipeline, O2 Power aims to become a key player in the design and build of stand-alone storage systems and renewable energy integrated storage systems that are efficient, scalable, and cost-effective, the statement said.

