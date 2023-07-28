US based Silicon Power Group plans to invest Rs10 billion ($121.73 million) to establish a facility in India's Odisha state for manufacturing 150 millimetre silicon carbide, a semiconductor component, the state's chief minister's office stated on 27 July. The investment will be made through the group's Indian unit, RiR Power Electronics , and the company aims to commence operations within the next 18 to 24 months, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Silicon carbide is a crucial component used in chips for electric vehicles and various industrial power and energy applications.

This move aligns with an effort by the Modi government's ambition to become a significant player in the semiconductor manufacturing industry and attract investments. The country's local chip market is projected to grow to $80 billion by 2028, nearly four times its current size of $23 billion.

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group's Indian unit, SRAM & MRAM Technologies and Projects India Pvt Limited, plans to invest ₹30,000 crore in the first phase to establish a semiconductor fabrication unit in Ganjam district, Odisha, reported officials to PTI on 1 July.

The company signed an MoU with the state government in March for this project. The unit aims to produce memory chips for various electronic devices. The company plans to finalise the site within two years and provide employment to 5,000 people. Subsequent phases will see an additional investment of around ₹2 lakh crore by 2027. This move comes as India seeks to reduce its dependency on semiconductor imports, which currently amount to ₹3 lakh crore annually.

The Indian government is actively promoting the development of the semiconductor sector, with efforts to establish itself as a competitive semiconductor manufacturing hub comparable to countries like Taiwan. To attract further investments, top executives from companies like Foxconn, Micron, and AMD are set to attend a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

PM Modi inaugurated the “Semicon India 2023" event today, which saw delegates from 23 countries in attendance. The event featured stalls from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, showcasing their efforts to support the semiconductor industry. Speakers for the three-day event include Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and AMD CTO Mark Papermaster. The event will see participation from prominent players in the semiconductor sector, such as IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, Lam Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Grantwood Technologies, Infineon Technologies, and Applied Materials, among others.

(With inputs from Reuters)