US-based Silicon Power to invest more than $120 million for semiconductor component plant in Odisha2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:14 PM IST
US based Silicon Power Group will invest $121.73 million to set up a facility in Odisha state to make silicon carbide, a semiconductor component.
US based Silicon Power Group plans to invest Rs10 billion ($121.73 million) to establish a facility in India's Odisha state for manufacturing 150 millimetre silicon carbide, a semiconductor component, the state's chief minister's office stated on 27 July. The investment will be made through the group's Indian unit, RiR Power Electronics, and the company aims to commence operations within the next 18 to 24 months, the chief minister's office said in a statement.
