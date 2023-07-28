The company signed an MoU with the state government in March for this project. The unit aims to produce memory chips for various electronic devices. The company plans to finalise the site within two years and provide employment to 5,000 people. Subsequent phases will see an additional investment of around ₹2 lakh crore by 2027. This move comes as India seeks to reduce its dependency on semiconductor imports, which currently amount to ₹3 lakh crore annually.