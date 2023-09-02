US-based tech company Pegasystems to lay off 240 employees: Report1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 11:45 AM IST
US software company Pegasystems is laying off around 240 employees as part of a reorganization of its customer success roles. This is the second job cut at the company this year.
Pegasystems, a US-based software company, is laying off about 240 employees across various geographies due to the reorganization of its customer success roles, according to a report published by The Economic Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message