US-based Upflex partners with Anarock for flex workspaces in India

BENGALURU: Anarock Property Consultants said it will make New York-based Upflex Inc., a hybrid booking platform with a global network of flexible workspace, available to companies in India.

Anarock has signed an agreement with Upflex to deploy the latter’s services in large and smaller cities in the country.

The agreement combines Upflex’s technology, processes, and corporate mandates with Anarock’s pan-India distribution platform to offer a customizable workspace program.

"The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today, when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic," said Anarock chairman Anuj Puri.

Upflex chief strategy officer Vincent Lottefier will join the advisory board of Upflex India.

With Anarock as operational partner, Upflex will work with commercial space developers, landlords, corporates, and real estate brokerages to grow its footprint to an estimated 1,000 centres across India in the next 12 months.

“The Upflex solutions portfolio is designed to replace traditional leasing models with a low-touch, single-vendor alternative, streamlining real estate, reducing overheads, conserving resources, and improving the employee experience," says Rohin Shah, director, ANAROCK Group.

Through the Upflex mobile app, employees can search for workspaces across 1,600 cities and 75 countries, and book conveniently located desks, offices and meeting rooms on demand. Employers can track usage activity for their distributed workforce, see detailed utilisation data, and handle all bookings across thousands of spaces and space operators in one invoice.

Upflex CEO Christophe Garnier said, “…Our expansion into India marks a milestone moment in the growth of Upflex as we introduce our products to new audiences and help the world get back to work flexibly and safely. We welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships with flex workspace providers across India as we have done with great success around the globe."

Anarock will also launch Upflex’s Safe Spaces initiative, a global programme aimed to help businesses of all sizes ramp up operations as covid-19 restrictions are lifted, helping employees return to the workplace and access spaces that follow strict health and safety guidelines.

Participating companies will be differentiated by a Safe Spaces logo and a health and safety filter on the app and desktop, allowing employees to easily identify and book spaces that are part of the programme nearer to home - reducing commute times and boosting productivity, safety, and employee satisfaction.

