Use Paytm app to pay your electricity bill and win amazing rewards in these states

Use Paytm app to pay your electricity bill and win amazing rewards in these states

To make the electricity bill payment via Paytm app, users need to simply choose their state and service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number and then make that payment
2 min read . 04:29 PM IST Livemint

  On the first payment of electricity bill on Paytm, users will get a guaranteed cashback of up to 50. 
  Meanwhile, existing users will get an assured reward and up to 10,000 cashback points on every bill payment, which can be redeemed for amazing deals and gift vouchers from top brands

Now, you can win up to 10,000 cashback points for paying your electricity bill through Paytm! This offer can be availed by users in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. 

The company said on Thursday, on the first payment of their electricity bill on Paytm, users will get a guaranteed cashback of up to 50. “Meanwhile, existing users will get an assured reward and up to 10,000 cashback points on every bill payment, which can be redeemed for amazing deals and gift vouchers from top brands."

The offer is applicable on payments of major power distribution companies, including Kerala State Electricity Board Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, Tata Power Mumbai, Adani Electricity, BEST, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited(PSPCL) ,Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL), Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh(APEPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL).

To make the electricity bill payment via Paytm app, users need to simply choose their state and service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number and then make that payment. The process can be completed in a less than a minute. 

“Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking. The payment is instant and users get a receipt on completion of bill payment. Paytm also reminds about the due date for payments through SMS and in-app notifications," company said in an official press release. 

The company spokesperson said, "For almost every household in the country, electricity bill makes up for a substantial and key monthly expense. We believe that the seamlessness and ease of using the Paytm app to pay electricity bills along with the assured cashback will encourage users from smaller cities and towns to adopt digital payments to pay utility bills."

